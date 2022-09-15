Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Declines By 43.5%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 52,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Get Global Blockchain Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBBK. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,756,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,280,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,904,000.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.