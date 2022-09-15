Short Interest in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Expands By 100.0%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,822. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEEX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

