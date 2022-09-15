Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Grows By 100.0%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
GAILF remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Thursday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAIL (India) (GAILF)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.