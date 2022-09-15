Short Interest in GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Grows By 100.0%

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

GAILF remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Thursday. GAIL has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

