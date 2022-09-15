Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Decreases By 54.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 39.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 49,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,840. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.