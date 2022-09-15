Short Interest in Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Rises By 100.0%

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Esker Stock Performance
Esker stock remained flat at $123.93 on Thursday. Esker has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Esker from €300.00 ($306.12) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Esker Company Profile
Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.
See Also
