Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Grows By 191.0%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 191.0% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Epazz Stock Performance

EPAZ stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. 308,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,964. Epazz has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Epazz

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

