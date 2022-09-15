Short Interest in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Grows By 800.0%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHAC remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Thursday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHAC. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,139,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 985.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 434,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 394,079 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

