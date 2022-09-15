Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Decreases By 41.1%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $27.76.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

