Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Expands By 207.7%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III stock remained flat at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,260. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

