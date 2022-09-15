Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Grows By 343.8%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 343.8% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cingulate news, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 74,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,271.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ CING traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 2,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,253. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Further Reading

