Short Interest in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Expands By 71.4%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horan Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

CNNB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 4.30%.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

