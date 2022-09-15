Short Interest in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Declines By 42.3%

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.27. 216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $13.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

