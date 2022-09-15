Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Grows By 1,950.0%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

