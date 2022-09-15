Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Decreases By 54.0%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 30,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,902. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

