Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 44.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of BOUYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 33,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,161. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.
About Bouygues
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYY)
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.