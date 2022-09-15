Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Drops By 44.4%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 33,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,161. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

