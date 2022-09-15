Short Interest in Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Expands By 2,200.0%

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
BID Stock Performance
BPPPF stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. BID has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.
About BID
