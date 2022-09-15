Short Interest in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Expands By 357.4%

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 357.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Banyan Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,650. Banyan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

Banyan Acquisition Company Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

See Also

