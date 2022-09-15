Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Grows By 200.0%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

