Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shimizu Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHMUY remained flat at $22.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Shimizu has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Shimizu alerts:

About Shimizu

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.