Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 630,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 56,457 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SERA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 9.4 %

About Sera Prognostics

SERA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,084. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

