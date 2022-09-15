Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 234,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,743. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.