SelfKey Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. SelfKey has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

