Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sego Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.91 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Sego Resources

(Get Rating)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.