SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 106,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,382. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on SCWX. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 18,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $206,861.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,708 shares of company stock valued at $796,921. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

