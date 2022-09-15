Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Secom Price Performance

Secom stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 96,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.30. Secom has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Secom had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Secom will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, and armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.