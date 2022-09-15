Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

