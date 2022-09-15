Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

