Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 553,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

