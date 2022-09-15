Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 426,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 188.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 286,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 336,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,586. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

