Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Looney purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,013. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $303.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.93%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

