Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAR. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Steven M. Looney purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,013. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $303.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.93%.
About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Further Reading
