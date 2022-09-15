Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €40.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €27.40 ($27.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €18.73 ($19.11) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.94.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

