Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $170.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAPL. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.27. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,006,000 after buying an additional 224,325 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 144,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

