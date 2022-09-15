Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 29,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,178,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 7.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.