Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 29,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,178,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 390,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

