Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 1.7 %

SFRGY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. 3,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFRGY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

