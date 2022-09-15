Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after purchasing an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.40. The stock had a trading volume of 224,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average of $180.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

