Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) shares were down 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 565,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 316,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 30.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.16.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

