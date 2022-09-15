Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance

BATS:CEFS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. 35,894 shares of the stock were exchanged. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

