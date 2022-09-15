RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 933.6% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RushNet Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSHN traded up 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,021,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,016,887. RushNet has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc provides beverage products in the United States and Canada. It offers cane-sugar sweetened and natural soda beverages under the Ginseng Rush, Ginseng Rush XXX, and Rush Herbal Cola trademarks. The company also offers electrolyte water under the e-Water trademark. RushNet sells its products through distributors and online.

