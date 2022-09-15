Ruff Market Capitalization Reaches $1.33 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (RUFF) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruff has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $89,258.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 509.2% against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.02984230 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00825983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem.As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars.

