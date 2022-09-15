Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$40.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CLSA reissued a buy rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.10.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$30.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.69. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$23.96 and a 52-week high of C$61.45.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.80%.

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan purchased 1,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,785.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.