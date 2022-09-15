Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 2,703 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 13,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,911. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

