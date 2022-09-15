Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 11,948 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.39. 16,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,712. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

