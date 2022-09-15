Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.83 EPS.

Shares of ROST opened at $89.46 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

