Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.55. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.56. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of 2.45 and a 1 year high of 7.53.
About Rock Tech Lithium
