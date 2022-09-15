Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.55. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,985. The company’s 50-day moving average is 3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.56. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of 2.45 and a 1 year high of 7.53.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

