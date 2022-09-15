Ritocoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $58.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $68,458.76 and $58.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 508.1% against the dollar and now trades at $599.17 or 0.02988519 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00827383 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020902 BTC.
About Ritocoin
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,719,672,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,290,820 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Ritocoin Coin Trading
