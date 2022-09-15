Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

