Reviewing Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -3.93% 0.69% 0.61% Confluent -90.30% -50.24% -20.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies and Confluent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 5 4 0 2.44 Confluent 0 5 8 0 2.62

Volatility and Risk

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $23.89, suggesting a potential upside of 99.24%. Confluent has a consensus target price of $47.64, suggesting a potential upside of 73.69%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Confluent.

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Confluent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Confluent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 6.11 -$16.93 million ($0.08) -149.88 Confluent $387.86 million 19.94 -$342.80 million ($1.63) -16.83

Duck Creek Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Confluent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. It also offers Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, the company provides Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business, such as commercial auto, inland marine, and workers compensation. It has a partnership with Shift Technologies, Inc. to implement AI fraud detection. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

