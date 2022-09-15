Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.97

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.97 and last traded at C$26.95, with a volume of 15693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.82.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.62.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

