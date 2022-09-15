Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 56.60 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.68) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Renishaw Stock Performance

LON RSW opened at GBX 3,440 ($41.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,955.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,964.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,956.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 5.09. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,370 ($40.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,550 ($67.06).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,975 ($48.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

