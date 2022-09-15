renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.0608 on Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $187,519.24 and approximately $36.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

